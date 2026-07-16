Watch: Ha Seok Jin, Hani, And More Discover Love Through Different Journeys In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Teaser

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the intertwined relationships at the center of the story, capturing a condensed array of romantic storylines ranging from fated love to a contentious relationship filled with bickering.

Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim tease the romance that seems destined to blossom between them, as their lingering gazes continue after Kim Moo Jin expresses his feelings, asking, “Are we really just an ordinary connection?”

The teaser introduces other relationships that bring different dynamics to the story. Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) taps on the bus window toward Han Gyu Young (Park You Na), who is seated in the priority seating area, telling her to give up her seat for an elderly passenger. She closes her eyes, pretending not to hear him, creating a humorous rivalry from the start.

In addition, the conversation between Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) and Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung), who bicker over which of them is older, foreshadows an unexpected encounter between the two.

The teaser also highlights the steadfast side of Han Gyu Oh (Bae Yoon Gyu), who takes the hand of Kwon Hee Na (Jung Bo Min), who is crouched down in a difficult situation, and leads her forward, saying, “Just keep looking straight ahead and keep going.” Their subtle emotional dynamic is further revealed through Kwon Hee Na’s drunken question, “Are you worried about me right now?”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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