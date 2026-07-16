Kim Hye Joon, Kang Hoon, And Cha Woo Min Are Entangled In A Love Triangle In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared new stills!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Kim Hye Joon stars as Nam Da Reum, a devoted fan of D.N.X member Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), whom she has supported for the past 12 years. Determined to fulfill her dream of meeting her favorite idol up close, she lands a job at the fashion platform Apello, a company co-founded by Lee Chan and CEO Kang Ha Gi. Although she begins her new job full of excitement, an unexpected variable soon turns her fangirl life upside down.

That variable is Apello CEO Kang Ha Gi. After making a strong first impression on Nam Da Reum on her very first day at work, he gradually reveals unexpected charms as they spend more time together, slowly beginning to sway her heart.

Nam Da Reum’s bias, Lee Chan, frequently visits Apello, setting the stage for a love triangle. After accidentally discovering that Da Reum has been his fan for years, Lee Chan begins showing her consistent care and support. Torn between the idol she has adored for over a decade and the new feelings beginning to blossom in her heart, Da Reum finds herself caught in emotional confusion. Viewers are left wondering who will ultimately become her true “bias.”

The evolving emotions of the two men competing for Nam Da Reum’s affection will also be a key point to watch. Kang Ha Gi, who is professional at work but awkward around the person he likes—gradually finds himself drawn to the passionate Nam Da Reum. This raises the question of whether Nam Da Reum can become the new “bias” of Kang Ha Gi, a man who has devoted his life solely to Apello.

On the other hand, Lee Chan—an idol adored by countless fans—takes the initiative in getting closer to his longtime fan, Nam Da Reum, creating special memories with her. From one-on-one dates to spending time together in various settings, he continues making heartfelt efforts to win her over.

The newly released photos showcase the distinct chemistry between Kang Ha Gi, Nam Da Reum, and Lee Chan. Her contrasting expressions when she is with each man hint at subtle changes in her emotions, further heightening anticipation for the love triangle.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch teasers of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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