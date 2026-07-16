Jun Ji Hyun Talks About Her Return To The Big Screen With “Colony,” Letting Go Of The Past, And More

Jun Ji Hyun recently sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview.

In the interview, she shared her thoughts on her recent film “Colony,” which marked her return to the big screen after 11 years, as well as her experience portraying the character Kwon Se Jung.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms. Jun Ji Hyun stars as professor Kwon Se Jung, a biotechnologist and the leader of the survivors.

On how she brought out Kwon Se Jung’s human side, she shared, “On the surface, she’s a righteous and strong person who shows leadership within her group. But because she’s experiencing such an extreme situation for the first time herself, I believed it was only natural for her fear to show.”

She continued, “So in every situation she faced, I focused on portraying the layers of emotion that any ordinary person would experience—surprise, confusion, fear, and terror.”

Speaking about the energy she brings to a filming set, Jun Ji Hyun said, “I don’t think a positive atmosphere on set can be created by just one person’s efforts. It’s only when everyone involved brings positive energy that the overall mood truly brightens.” She added, “To help create that atmosphere, I stay fully engaged on every project and spend a lot of time communicating, laughing, and connecting with the director, staff, and fellow actors.”

She added, “Knowing how to take time to care for myself after filming wraps is what I consider ‘professionalism.'”

When asked how she developed her ability to let go of the past, Jun Ji Hyun replied, “It came naturally as I experienced countless situations, met various people, and faced unexpected circumstances while working and going about my daily life.”

She continued, “Even when I become exhausted from living such a busy life, I think I’ve become someone who knows not to get consumed by those emotions.”

She concluded, “I try not to waste my time, but I also make sure never to forget to take time to truly reflect on and care for myself. By continuing to face myself honestly, I’ve reached a point where, even during difficult moments, I don’t fall too deeply into that emotional cave or stay there for too long.”

Jun Ji Hyun’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the August issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star“:

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