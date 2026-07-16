Jung Hae In Tries To Protect Amnesiac Ha Young As Heo Sung Tae Hunts Her Down In “Our Sticky Love”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Our Sticky Love” has unveiled new character stills!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

The newly released stills showcase two very different sides of Jang Tae Ha, the self-proclaimed boyfriend of Go Eun Sae. In one, he flashes a bright, carefree smile while dressed casually at his boxing gym. In another, he appears with neatly styled hair and an impeccably tailored black suit, his intense gaze hinting at a far more serious side. The stark contrast between his easygoing demeanor and his solemn presence raises questions about the secrets Jang Tae Ha is hiding.

Describing Jang Tae Ha as “the definition of a devoted romantic,” Jung Hae In said, “He’s someone who always does his best to protect the person he loves, no matter the circumstances. At the same time, he has an unexpectedly clumsy and awkward side that makes him charming.”

He continued, “I tried to naturally portray the differences in his emotions and attitude throughout each stage of his life—from a struggling boxer to an executive within a crime organization. After Tae Ha reunites with Go Eun Sae, I paid particular attention to capturing his inner conflicts and the lengths he goes to in order to protect her.”

Ha Young’s character Go Eun Sae also promises to showcase a wide range of charms. One still captures her waking up in a small rural hospital after losing all of her memories and suffering injuries. Another reveals her life before the accident, when she was known as Go Ji Won, an elite prosecutor who would stop at nothing to get the job done. While pursuing a violent crime organization in hopes of advancing her career, Go Ji Won becomes caught in an unexpected accident.

Speaking about her character, Ha Young shared, “Go Ji Won spent her life relentlessly chasing her goals without looking back. But after losing her memories, she’s stripped away from everything that once defined her and gradually returns to her true self. Watching her grow through the love she receives from Jang Tae Ha and the people around her made me want to root for her. Even when she makes mistakes, she’s a character you can’t help but love.”

The newly released stills also introduce Baek Sang Gil (Heo Sung Tae), the boss of the criminal organization Jang Tae Ha once belonged to. Having completely erased his criminal past and built a new identity, Baek Sang Gil exudes an intimidating aura, his piercing gaze hinting at his ruthless nature. Believing he had successfully eliminated prosecutor Go Ji Won—the person who knew his weakness—he begins hunting her down after learning she is still alive.

Returning as the drama’s formidable villain, Heo Sung Tae described Baek Sang Gil as “a character whose mere presence heightens the tension of the story.” He explained, “I thought a lot about how to portray the contrast between the image he presents in society and his true self. I wanted him to remain calm and composed while also bringing out the cold, ruthless cruelty at his core.”

Director Kim Jang Han also expressed his confidence in the cast. “Jung Hae In was the perfect fit for Jang Tae Ha, a character who needed to be strong yet sweet, while also having an adorably awkward side. Whether it was romantic comedy or intense action scenes, he excelled across the board,” he said.

Praising the rest of the cast, the director added, “Ha Young’s naturally warm and emotional personality allowed her to make Go Eun Sae lovable, even in moments when the character could have come across as unlikeable. As for Baek Sang Gil, I needed an actor who could portray him as more than just a straightforward villain, and Heo Sung Tae brought the character to life with his rich performance and creative ideas.”

“Our Sticky Love” is set to premiere on August 7. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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