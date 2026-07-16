3 Reasons To Watch THE BOYZ's Q's New Time-Slip Idol Drama “My Idol, My Debut”

Ahead of its premiere later today, MBC Plus’s new drama “My Idol, My Debut” has revealed several key points to look forward to!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

1. THE BOYZ’s Q‘s First Leading Role

One of the biggest highlights is THE BOYZ’s Q making his debut as the lead in a drama. He stars as Han Jae Ha, a key member of the boy group BOY TO THE MOON. Drawing on his real-life experience as an idol, Q is expected to bring authenticity and charm to the role.

2. A Fresh Twist on the Time-Slip Genre

Penned by “Sh**ting Stars” writer Choi Yeon Soo, the drama follows devoted fan Choi Annie (Hwang Ji Ah), who travels back from 2026 to 2018 to save her favorite idol, Han Jae Ha. However, her mission takes an unexpected turn when she ends up becoming an idol trainee herself, setting the stage for a story that blends romance, mystery, and personal growth.

3. A Story That Extends Beyond the Screen

One of the drama’s most unique features is its expansion into the real world. The fictional girl group IRION will release original music and officially promote as a real group, bringing the drama’s universe to life. Ahead of the premiere, the group has already begun engaging with fans through its official social media accounts and web variety show “IRI ON: Real Debut.”

The series also promises plenty of music-filled moments. With the “Show Champion” studio serving as one of the drama’s main settings, viewers can expect an authentic behind-the-scenes look at the world of K-pop music shows. Original songs—including Q’s solo track “Anytime” and IRION’s debut single “MEMORIA,” which drops on July 19—will also be featured throughout the drama alongside dynamic stage performances.

“My Idol, My Debut” will premiere on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. KST.

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