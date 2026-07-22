5 C-Drama Male Leads Who Fell First And Hard

There is something undeniably irresistible about love at first sight romances. But it’s even more charming when the male lead falls first and hard. From lingering gazes and quiet devotion to unflinching loyalty, these men woo and protect the women they love, never wavering in their support and sometimes even sacrificing themselves for the ones they cherish.

Here are five recent C-dramas with male characters who raised the bar for romance on screen and had viewers rooting for them every step of the way.

When Lin Yi Yang (Leo Wu) spots 21-year-old Yin Guo (Zhao Jin Mai) doodling on a frosted window at a bar in Finland, he is smitten. A reserved and aloof man, he helps Yin Guo and her brother, who are clearly new to the city. Yin Guo is a professional billiards player who has come to participate in a competition.

Unbeknownst to her, Yi Yang is a former snooker champion who has not only quit the sport but moved countries, pursuing a very different path. It has been 16 years since Yi Yang last played the sport nor does he watch any match.

But his encounter with Yin Guo changes the course of Yi Yang’s life. As he takes care of her during her stay, she is initially overwhelmed by the outpouring of attention and the unmistakable affection he showers on her. Sparks fly, and before long Yin Guo has fallen just as hard for Yi Yang.

Love does strange things to people. Her presence and positivity make him unlock the doors to a past he had been running from, retracing his steps back to both the sport he loves and the country he left behind.

“Amidst a Snowstorm of Love” is a mood board for romantics, with Leo Wu’s Yi Yang giving green flag vibes. At times he even comes across as a little too invested and intense, but much like Yin Guo, it’s in a way that you don’t really mind. The chemistry between him and Zhao Jin Mai is scorching, and despite the snowy landscape, the drama leaves you feeling tingly and warm.

Start watching “Amidst a Snowstorm of Love”:

Watch Now

“The First Frost”

Sang Yan (Bai Jing Ting) had been in love with his classmate, Wen Yi Fan (Zhang Ruo Nan), since high school. Back then, the two shared a mutual affection for each other, and just when a relationship seemed within reach, Yi Fan broke his heart and cut off all contact. The incident left him devastated, and even years later, he has been unable to move on or forget her.

Six years pass, and fate not only brings the two face to face but also makes them roommates in a shared apartment. Although Yi Fan appears aloof, the truth is that she carries immense guilt over what happened. Sang Yan, meanwhile, is determined to understand why she left despite feeling the pain of losing her. He soon discovers that Yi Fan has endured far more than he ever imagined. Haunted by the trauma of a past sexual assault, she continues to live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sang Yan becomes her fortress. He protects her, gives her the space she needs even if it means she walks away from him again, and never stops believing in her. Rather than trying to fix her, he quietly becomes her source of strength and comfort as she slowly heals.

“The First Frost” is a story about second chances and finding your person even when the world seems determined to shut you out. The slow-burn romance between Bai Jing Ting and Zhang Ruo Nan is both intensely emotional and deeply endearing.

Lin Yu Sen (Song Wei Long) was once a brilliant neurosurgeon whose promising career is cut short after an accident. Forced to leave medicine behind, he takes on a position in his family’s business.

He meets Nie Xi Guang (Zhao Jin Mai), the daughter of a successful businessman who is determined to make it on her own. What Xi Guang doesn’t know is that Yu Sen had noticed her years earlier and was instantly charmed. Just as a mutual friend had arranged for them to meet again, unknown to her, he was met with an accident that changed the course of his life.

When they finally meet, Yu Sen arranges for Xi Guang to join his department. He initially remains aloof and distant, and there is an unspoken animosity between them. But the two gradually become friends, and their friendship soon blossoms into something deeper, with Yu Sen falling first. He quietly supports her ambitions and her determination to build a career on her own, while Xi Guang encourages him to return to medicine.

Song Wei Long’s Yu Sen is a man who takes genuine pride in the woman he loves. He celebrates Xi Guang’s achievements and constantly encourages her to pursue her dreams. Their relationship is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding.

“Shine on Me” is a feel-good modern romance that focuses on partnership and equality in relationships. Song Wei Long and Zhao Jin Mai share crackling chemistry, making every heartfelt moment between them feel effortless and believable.

Start watching “Shine on Me”:

Watch Now

“The Best Thing”

Shen Xi Fan (Xu Ruo Han) is an overworked hotel manager. Though highly competent at her job, the relentless stress, long hours, and inflexible schedule gradually take a toll on her health. Her emotionally distant wealthy boyfriend, whose family also looks down on both her and her profession, only adds to her exhaustion.

Seeking relief from insomnia and migraines, Xi Fan turns to traditional Chinese medicine doctor He Su Ye (Zhang Ling He). What begins as a routine doctor-patient relationship soon evolves into a friendship. However, in this case, the good-looking doctor takes a rather keen interest in the healing of his patient. Through Su Ye’s quiet warmth and unwavering support, Xi Fan begins to heal emotionally. Before long, their friendship blossoms into a tender romance as they realize they are exactly what the other has been searching for.

Unlike her former boyfriend, Su Ye encourages Xi Fan to pursue her dreams and never judges her dedication to her career. He is also someone who is steadfast in his beliefs, pursuing traditional medicine over western. And he exudes a sense of security and confidence.

“The Best Thing” is a warm, feel-good drama that embraces healing in every sense of the word. The romance unfolds through everyday moments of comfort and care. Zhang Ling He endears as the gentle and deeply romantic Su Ye, creating one of the most understanding and emotionally mature boyfriends to grace the small screen.

Gan Yang (Arthur Chen) has two passions in life: running and designing the perfect running shoe. Even while still in university, he is determined to revolutionize the sports shoe industry.

However, his disciplined existence goes for a toss when he meets Ding Zhi Tong (Zhuang Da Fei), a reserved senior who keeps everyone at arm’s length. Burdened by debt, she juggles multiple jobs while working toward one goal: securing a stable, well-paying career.

Gan Yang adorably, if somewhat awkwardly, tries to win her over by repeatedly asking her to go running with him, only to be rejected each time. Undeterred, he continues to support and care for her. As they spend more time together, Zhi Tong gradually lowers her guard and eventually returns his feelings.

When Zhi Tong relocates for a new job, Gan Yang makes every effort to support their relationship, frequently flying out to see her. But when his family business collapses, he shoulders the burden alone and ends their relationship, determined not to drag her into his struggles.

Six years later, Zhi Tong has become a successful investment manager and is assigned to negotiate a deal with a fast-rising sports shoe start-up, only to discover that its elusive CEO is none other than Gan Yang. Their reunion is anything but warm. Believing the deal could cost him control of his company, she is determined to see it through. Gan Yang, however, is willing to sacrifice both himself and his company if it means making amends for the pain he caused her.

“Eat Run Love” is a medley of love, heartbreak, revenge, and second chances. Even though there are moments one questions the decisions taken by the leads, it highlights the fact that love also means to face challenges together instead of shouldering burdens alone.

Start watching “Eat Run Love”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.

