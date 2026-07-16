Ji Sung Looks Thoroughly Unimpressed As Moon So Ri Leads A Passionate Protest In “The Apartment Job”

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has unveiled new stills of Ji Sung and Moon So Ri together at a protest!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang confirmed that his apartment complex had a hidden 17.8 billion won (approximately $12 million) reserve fund for long-term repairs. He then entered into a fake marriage contract with Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) and formed a fake family with his squad in order to prepare for the resident council election.

Meanwhile, Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri), who had been taking an unusually keen interest in everything happening around the apartment complex, was shown practicing her campaign speech, declaring, “If I’m elected as a residents’ representative, I’ll create an apartment community where common sense prevails,” setting their rivalry for the election in motion.

The newly released stills showcase the duo’s completely opposite personalities. Park Hae Kang reluctantly joins a protest organized by Jang Sook Jin to demand the construction of a new subway station exit, but instead of showing enthusiasm, he stands off to one side among the residents, expressionless as he halfheartedly holds up a protest sign with a thoroughly annoyed look on his face.

Jang Sook Jin, on the other hand, passionately raises her sign high in the air and loudly leads the protest chants, showing off her boundless enthusiasm. However, another still captures Jang Sook Jin staring intently into the distance with a tense expression, hinting that something unexpected may unfold at the demonstration.

With the two now unexpectedly finding themselves on the same side despite their looming election showdown, viewers are left wondering what brought them together at the protest—and how their relationship will evolve going forward.

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” airs on July 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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