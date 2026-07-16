JYP Label Girl Group OURBIRTHDAY Reveals First 3 Members

JYP Entertainment subsidiary INNIT ENTERTAINMENT is gearing up to debut a new girl group!

OURBIRTHDAY is a seven-member girl group, and the first three members were revealed with a teaser clip titled “ERROR 502: Bad Gateway”:

Cho Hyejin, who won the audition program “THE DDANDDARA” last year, as well as Baby and Achiraya have been announced as the first three members. They will be releasing the digital single “HUNGRY (Side A)” on July 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out concept photos of the three members below:

Cho Hyejin

Baby

Achiraya

Stay tuned for more updates!