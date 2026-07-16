Johnny, Shindong, Kim Yo Han, DAWN, Jisung, And Leeteuk Face Off In Egypt In 'ALL Or NOTHING'

ENA’s upcoming travel variety show “ALL or NOTHING” has unveiled a poster of its cast!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada.

The upcoming show will star SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

As they face off in various games, the members who win and become “princes” get to enjoy luxurious vacations with fancy meals and swanky accommodations, while those who lose become “paupers” forced to carry out unpredictable missions and sleep outdoors in a tent.

The newly released “prince” poster captures the six cast members looking their best as they arrive in Egypt. Standing against the backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids, the six singers look poised and dapper like the K-pop princes they are.

“ALL or NOTHING” premieres July 27 at 11:15 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the show with English subtitles below:

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