5 K-Dramas To Watch If You Loved 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Sometimes you’re just in the mood for a drama where the bad guys get exactly what they deserve. That’s exactly what you get with “Agent Kim Reactivated,” where So Ji Sub plays a former North Korean special agent who’s forced out of retirement after his daughter is kidnapped. It’s packed with intense action, satisfying fight scenes, and a hero you can’t help but root for, so it’s the perfect watch if you’re craving an adrenaline rush. If you couldn’t get enough of the series, here are five more K-dramas that deliver the same action-packed thrills.

SBS’s drama “Taxi Driver” involves a taxi driver by the name of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who is secretly a vigilante crime fighter. His main goal, as well as the goal of the taxi driving company he works for, is getting revenge on behalf of the oppressed.

This is one of the best K-dramas out there when it comes to seeing justice being served. Kim Do Gi bringing justice on behalf of people who have been wronged is the exact dopamine rush you could ask for. His crime-fighting skills are unmatched, and watching him transform into a new undercover persona every mission is so entertaining! If you loved watching Agent Kim outsmart and take down the bad guys, Kim Do Gi will give you that same satisfying rush.

Watch the first episode here:

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Former soldier Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) becomes a bodyguard for the powerful wife of a presidential candidate. His life begins to change when he meets Go An Na (Lim Yoona), the hidden daughter of the candidate who has spent years living in isolation.

If you loved watching Agent Kim take down bad guys with ease, Kim Je Ha in “The K2” is another hero you’ll have no trouble rooting for. Ji Chang Wook absolutely shines in the action scenes, delivering some of the best fight choreography in K-drama, while the mix of political intrigue, suspense, and romance keeps the story engaging from start to finish. The romance between the two leads adds another layer to the story, making you even more invested in their journey.

Start watching “The K2” here:

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3. “Lookout”

Lee Si Young plays Cho Su Ji, a detective whose life is turned upside down after her daughter is killed and the culprit, the son of powerful prosecutor Yoon Seung Ro, walks free because of his connections. Before she’s sent to prison for trying to get revenge, she’s recruited by a group of people who have also been wronged by Seung Ro. Together, they set out to finally bring him to justice.

One of the more underrated dramas on this list, “Lookout” (also known as “The Guardians”) gives off the same vibes as “Agent Kim Reactivated” with its intense action, satisfying takedowns, and a team of people fighting to bring justice to those who have been wronged. The star-studded cast delivers powerful performances that make every moment feel impactful, and it even features a rare K-drama appearance from SHINee’s Key. With its fast-paced storyline and nonstop action, there isn’t a second where you’ll find yourself getting bored.

4. “Bloodhounds”

Woo Do Hwan stars as Kim Gun Woo, an aspiring boxer who gives up his career to help pay off his mother’s debt to a loan shark. He joins forces with a fellow boxer named Hong Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi). Together, they take on the dangerous world of illegal loan sharks and fight back against those who prey on the vulnerable.

If your favorite part of “Agent Kim Reactivated” was watching one guy take down a bunch of bad guys, “Bloodhounds” delivers that same kind of thrill. The fight scenes are some of the best in K-drama, and it’s so satisfying watching Gun Woo and Woo Jin go up against ruthless loan sharks who think they’re untouchable. Add in Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s amazing chemistry, and you’ve got an action drama that’s hard to stop watching.

5. “My Name”

Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) has lived a rough life as a result of her father being a gangster. But after her dad gets murdered in cold blood, she becomes a police officer to try and find out who was responsible. She trains for years in hopes of one day avenging her father’s death. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Jeon Pil Do, her partner and confidante when times get difficult for Ji Woo. He vows to help her get revenge.

Han So Hee completely transforms into a fearless fighter who’s willing to do whatever it takes to uncover the truth behind her father’s death. Her journey is much darker and more emotional, with intense action scenes and incredible fight choreography that will have you rooting for Ji Woo every step of the way. As she gets closer to the people responsible, the story becomes increasingly unpredictable, making it clear that none of the characters are quite what they seem. Seeing Han So Hee take on a role so different from her previous ones is a breath of fresh air, and fans will be surprised to see her step up to this challenge.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!