Kong Hyo Jin Is Hiding A Secret With Her Husband Jung Jun Won Hot On Her Trail In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a “couple poster” of its leads!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na is an ordinary married woman who takes care of her husband and daughter at home. However, unbeknownst to others, she leads a double life as a cold-blooded killer who eliminates heinous criminals that have escaped justice. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

Complicating things further is the fact that Yu Bo Na’s husband Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) is a reporter who covers Kingfisher’s cases. With her own husband hot on her trail, it remains to be seen whether Yu Bo Na will be able to keep her identity a secret.

The newly released poster captures the loving, domestic vibe of Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung’s marriage. However, even as they gaze into each other’s eyes with warm affection, the poster hints at the secrets hidden within the couple’s seemingly peaceful everyday lives: in the tagline, Yu Bo Na declares, “I’m not worried. Because I’m not going to get caught.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Jun Won in “Escape” below:

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