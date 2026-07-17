Kim Hye Joon Is Torn Between Her Boss Kang Hoon And Her Bias Cha Woo Min In 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), but winds up growing unexpectedly close to the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The new poster captures Nam Da Reum’s happy dilemma as she finds herself torn between these two very different but equally charming men. Kang Ha Gi is cold on the outside but warm on the inside, while Lee Chan is warm both inside and out.

With both men drawn to Nam Da Reum, the poster’s tagline asks her to choose: “Who is your bias?”

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below:

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