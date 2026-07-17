So Ji Sub And His Friends Have Their Enemies Wondering Who They Are In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a sneak peek of the action to come in its next episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho) unleash their impressive combat skills once again in order to protect Min Ji, who has been captured by the Special Mission Bureau.

Wearing his signature black suit and gloves, Manager Kim skillfully subdues enemies in a high-altitude action scene that involves him jumping on top of a truck. Sung Han Soo glares at his foes while nimbly showing off impressive kicks, and Park Jin Chul takes down his opponents with his unmatched strength and intimidating aura.

The trio’s jaw-dropping fighting skills leave their enemies, who initially underestimated these “dads in glasses,” wondering, “Who the hell are these guys?”

Praising the three actors’ performances, the drama’s production team teased, “As the different action styles of the three dads, each with his own distinct charm, come together as one, it will deliver a new kind of thrill from [the drama’s action scenes] up until now.”

To catch this epic fight scene, tune in to the next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” on July 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

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