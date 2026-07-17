Kim Dae Myeung Is Shocked By Something He Sees Through Binoculars In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared an intriguing glimpse of its next episode!

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) caught Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) just when she was about to escape. However, he was soon blindsided by Kang Tae Joo, who suddenly appeared on his monitor screen at the end of the episode.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode, Noh Man Hee keeps a close watch on someone while hiding in his car late at night. After watching them for a long time through his binoculars, Noh Man Hee suddenly looks shocked, piquing curiosity as to what he could have seen.

To find out what has Noh Man Hee so startled, catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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