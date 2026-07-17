Kim Myung Soo Becomes Kang Min Ah's Manager On 'Love In Sync'

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo will officially become Kang Min Ah’s manager on the next episode of “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo) came to Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah)’s rescue in the nick of time. Just when she was about to sign a contract with a shady agency, Cha Eun Hwan stormed in and stopped her, declaring that he would be her manager from now on.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cha Eun Hwan starts working with Yoo Ji An as her new manager. As he helps her analyze a script, Cha Eun Hwan offers sincere, custom-tailored advice that helps her grow as an actress.

Later, when Yoo Ji An gets nervous at a meeting for her new project, Cha Eun Hwan steadfastly remains by her side and offers her support.

Other stills show Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An spending time together outdoors as they attempt to test the range of their emotion-transfer phenomenon. Their warm gazes as they look at one another from afar suggest that the feelings developing between them aren’t strictly professional.

“Cha Eun Hwan, who has lost his counselor’s license, makes a new start as Yoo Ji An’s manager,” teased the drama’s production team. “As their emotions start to grow beyond work, please keep an eye on what sorts of changes in their relationship arise due to their shifting feelings and the incident from their past.”

The next episode of “Love in Sync” will air on July 18 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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