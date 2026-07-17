Ji Sung Has A Tense Encounter With A Blood-Spattered Park Byung Eun In 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has shared a glimpse of a scene that will become a turning point in its story!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the second episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang jumped into the race for building representative in the hopes of getting his hands on his apartment complex’s 17.8 billion won (approximately $12 million) reserve fund. Meanwhile, the seemingly gentleman Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) shocked viewers by revealing his violent true colors.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, the two men cross paths once again at their apartment complex, marking their first time meeting alone. Park Hae Kang wears a cheerful smile as he readily extends his hand for a handshake, but the expression on Lee Choong Won’s blood-spattered face is hard to read.

The palpable tension as the two neighbors shake hands piques curiosity about what sort of dynamic will form between them—and how this encounter will become a turning point in the drama’s plot.

“The late-night run-in between Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun at their apartment complex is a scene in which the two actors’ synergy shines,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please tune in to the show to catch the visual suspense of the chilling handshake between a man with blood on his face and the man who runs into him.”

“The meeting between Park Hae Kang, who is trying to save someone who is like a father to him, and Lee Choong Won, who is trying to protect his territory, will light a fuse that shakes up the dynamics within the apartment complex,” they continued. “Please look forward to the war of nerves between the two men.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on July 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Byung Eun in “Dirty Money” below:

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