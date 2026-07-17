Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About Returning As The Ultimate Rich Detective In “Flex x Cop 2,” Chemistry With Jung Eun Chae, And More

Ahn Bo Hyun has shared more insights into “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Ahead of the premiere of “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun sat down for an interview to share his thoughts on the new season and what viewers can look forward to.

Jin Yi Soo first stumbled into police work by chance, but eventually developed a strong sense of justice and camaraderie, choosing to become a full-fledged detective instead of inheriting his family’s conglomerate. In Season 1, the lovable attention-seeker won viewers over with his flashy investigative style, sparing no expense or connection to catch criminals.

Looking back on learning that the drama had been renewed for Season 2, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “More than anything, I was excited that I’d get to experience the special atmosphere from Season 1 all over again. After adjusting everyone’s schedules, more than 90 percent of the original staff returned, so stepping onto set felt like coming back to school after summer break and starting a new semester. Thanks to the amazing staff, cast, and all of our special guest stars, filming was incredibly enjoyable.”

While Season 1 focused on Jin Yi Soo’s journey from an immature chaebol heir to a growing detective, Season 2 will follow him after completing formal police academy training as he takes on cases as a true detective.

Ahn Bo Hyun explained, “As we prepared for Season 2, the director, writer, and I had many discussions because I wanted Yi Soo to clearly show that he’d grown another step and become a more mature detective. We wanted to preserve his signature energy and beagle-like personality while showing a more serious and dependable side whenever he’s investigating.”

He also teased that Jin Yi Soo’s signature “money-powered” investigations have been taken to the next level this season. Naming the private jet as his favorite investigative “cheat code,” Ahn Bo Hyun said, “Right from his very first appearance, he’ll make an impression with the overwhelming scale of arriving on his own private jet.”

He added, “I think viewers will enjoy the satisfying feeling of seeing unrealistic situations resolved in spectacular fashion through Yi Soo’s wealth and influence—things that would never happen in real life.”

Ahn Bo Hyun also highlighted the drama’s action sequences, saying, “I wanted to deliver action scenes that were every bit as polished as Season 1, so I filmed many of them myself without using a stunt double. I hope viewers will look forward to the thrilling, exhilarating action this season.”

Another major highlight of Season 2 will be Jin Yi Soo’s new partnership with Jung Eun Chae’s character Joo Hye Ra. Joo Hye Ra is Jin Yi Soo’s former police academy instructor—known for being a strict disciplinarian who often scolded him—who is assigned as the new leader of Violent Crimes Unit 1 and becomes his investigative partner.

Teasing their dynamic, Ahn Bo Hyun laughed, “Every time Joo Hye Ra sees Jin Yi Soo, she calls him a ‘crazy guy.’ I think viewers will have fun watching Yi Soo suddenly become so meek whenever he’s around her.”

Speaking about working with Jung Eun Chae, he added, “It was my first time working with her. She’s a warm and very charming actress. Unlike her elegant on-screen image, she’s actually very easygoing and straightforward, which made the atmosphere on set really enjoyable.”

As for reuniting with his Violent Crimes Unit 1 teammates, portrayed by Kang Sang Jun and Kim Shin Bi, Ahn Bo Hyun said, “We’ve built such strong chemistry that we can understand each other just by exchanging a glance. Even though they bicker, the members of Violent Crimes Unit 1 gradually become closer and more united, so I hope viewers will look forward to their teamwork.”

Closing the interview, Ahn Bo Hyun confidently declared, “There have been many incredible and memorable protagonists in SBS’s Friday-Saturday dramas, but Jin Yi Soo stands out because he’s by far the wealthiest of them all.”

He continued, “His limitless wealth is his greatest weapon, allowing him to investigate cases boldly. He’ll deliver plenty of satisfying justice by taking down criminals who think they can escape the law. We’ve prepared an even bigger scale, stronger episodic stories, and lots of laughs and exhilarating moments to live up to viewers’ expectations. We’ll be back soon with the ultimate refreshing entertainment to brighten your weekend nights.”

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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