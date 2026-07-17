So Ji Sub And Joo Sang Wook Come Face To Face In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Get ready for a tense confrontation between So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook on “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Manager Kim finally faces off with Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook). In stark contrast to the battered and bruised Manager Kim, who has clearly been through a rough physical fight, Joo Kang Chan looks immaculate and perfectly polished as he lounges in a luxurious armchair with not a hair out of place.

As the two men share a tense conversation, Joo Kang Chan sneers arrogantly at Manager Kim, who is barely suppressing his fury.

Although the two men are both motivated by strong paternal love, they express it in polar-opposite ways: while Manager Kim risked his life to save his daughter, Joo Kang Chan didn’t hesitate to take another person’s life in order to cover up his daughter’s crimes. It remains to be seen how the fierce confrontation between these very different men will play out.

“Manager Kim and Joo Kang Chan, who both share the title of father but have walked entirely different paths, finally come face to face,” teased the drama’s production team. “A feast of breathtaking acting by So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook will unfold [in this scene]. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch Joo Sang Wook in “Touch” below:

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