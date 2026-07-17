3 Reasons Why Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, And Cho Seung Woo's “The East Palace” Is A Must-Watch

Netflix’s original series “The East Palace” finally premieres today!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix shared three key reasons to tune in:

1. A Star-Studded Cast Led by Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo

Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of Gu Cheon, a man who can cross between the human world and the realm of ghosts. Reflecting on the role, he shared, “As I imagined and portrayed ghosts and the unfamiliar world they inhabit, I constantly thought about how to make it all feel vivid and believable for viewers.”

Since Gu Cheon battles spirits with his sword, viewers can also look forward to spectacular action sequences.

Roh Yoon Seo stars as Saeng Gang, a court lady who can hear ghosts. She said, “I spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of person the King and Gu Cheon are, what Saeng Gang is to each of them, and what emotions she carries toward them.”

Meanwhile, Cho Seung Woo plays the King, who is determined to hunt down a powerful spirit lurking in the abyss. “The most challenging part was portraying a king whose true thoughts remain hidden behind multiple layers of masks,” he explained.

The series also features a strong supporting cast including Kwak Dong Yeon, Jang Young Nam, Tae In Ho, Hwang Young Hee, Hong Seo Joon, and Lee Hong Nae, who will further enrich the story’s mystery and tension.

2. A Creative Team Bringing a Unique Fantasy World to Life

Another highlight is the creative team behind the series. Director Choi Jung Gyu of “The Devil Judge” joins forces with writers Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won of “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” and “The Guest” to create a fantasy mystery spanning two interconnected worlds: the human world and the realm of ghosts.

To distinguish the two, Choi Jung Gyu explained that he deliberately gave each world a distinct visual identity through different colors, with the human world featuring cool blue tones while the ghost realm is drenched in ominous shades of red.

The writers also revealed that many of the supernatural beings appearing in the series are inspired by Korean folklore and legends. While some of their abilities have been adapted to better fit the story, each ghost has been carefully chosen to play a meaningful role in the unfolding mystery.

3. Stunning Production and Thrilling Action

The final highlight is the drama’s richly detailed production, which blends traditional Korean aesthetics with fantasy elements to create an immersive world.

From the elegant beauty of the royal palace to the haunting atmosphere of the ghost realm, the series promises striking visual contrasts. The action sequences—particularly those centered on Gu Cheon and Saeng Gang’s teamwork—combine dynamic choreography with VFX, inventive camerawork, and stylish editing to deliver both spectacle and emotional impact.

Complemented by atmospheric lighting, music, and costumes, the production brings the world of “The East Palace” vividly to life, enhancing its blend of mystery, fantasy, and action.

“The East Palace” is set to premiere on July 17 at 5 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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Or watch Cho Seung Woo in “Stranger”:

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