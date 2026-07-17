Hani's Family Brings Equal Parts Heartache And Comfort In “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has offered a glimpse of the complicated dynamics of Hani’s family.

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The new stills offer a glimpse into the eventful daily life of the Han family, highlighting the close yet complicated bonds that keep them together despite years of love and resentment.

Hani stars as Han Gyu Rim, the eldest daughter of the Han family. Park You Na plays her younger sister Han Gyu Young, while Ryu Seung Soo takes on the role of their immature father Han Seok Joong, bringing comic relief to the drama.

Bae Yoon Gyu plays Han Gyu Oh, Han Gyu Rim’s younger brother, while Park Soo Oh and Kim Min Seo portray the family’s youngest twins, Han Gyu Seo and Han Gyu Min.

Although each family member carries their own emotional wounds and approaches life differently, Han Gyu Rim remains the heart of the family. Their father Han Seok Joong constantly leans on her, while Han Gyu Young often takes advantage of her older sister’s kindness. In contrast, Han Gyu Oh and the youngest twins care for and protect Gyu Rim more than anyone else. These contrasting relationships, shaped by both affection and resentment, create the Han family’s unique dynamic and are expected to deepen the emotional impact of the story.

The production team commented, “For everyone, family is both the closest presence in our lives and, at times, the one who leaves us with the deepest wounds. This drama tells the story of imperfect people who gradually fill each other’s emotional gaps and discover the true warmth of family. We hope ‘Love on the Menu’ will serve as a heartfelt family recipe that reminds viewers of the meaning of family.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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