Watch: SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo Marks His Birthday With Heartfelt New Song “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter”

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has celebrated his birthday with a special gift for fans!

On July 17 at 6 p.m. KST, Wonwoo released his new song “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter” in celebration of his 30th birthday.

“Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter” is a heartfelt track that reflects on every season shared with a loved one while expressing the sincere hope that those precious memories will continue into the future.

Watch the music video below:

Watch Wonwoo on “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

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