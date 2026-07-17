Watch: Kong Hyo Jin Eliminates Criminals As Legendary Assassin While Husband Jung Jun Won Closes In On Her Secret In “A Bona Fide Killer”

“A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new teaser!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The newly released teaser opens with Yu Bo Na’s calm remark, “Let’s do it during the day,” as she then coolly aims a sniper rifle from a rooftop. When her team leader Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) asks, “Is it strategically better to do it during the day?” Yu Bo Na casually replies, “No, it’s because I have to pick up my child,” creating a humorous contrast between her deadly profession and her everyday life as a mother.

The teaser then highlights Yu Bo Na’s fierce charisma as she sets out to eliminate a recently released criminal, accompanied by her ominous line, “May the happiest day of his life become the day of his funeral.”

However, the mood quickly shifts when a phone call from her mother-in-law sends Yu Bo Na rushing home. In stark contrast to her fearless assassin persona, she quietly bows her head as she endures the harsh scolding of her stern and abrasive mother-in-law Ok Sun Ja (Cha Mi Kyung).

Meanwhile, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) proves himself to be the model of a devoted husband. He affectionately embraces his wife and, when his domineering mother causes a scene by throwing food, he shields Yu Bo Na with his body. Standing up to his mother, he firmly declares, “She’s my precious wife. So please never treat my wife or my family carelessly again.”

At the same time, Tae Sung’s determination as a reporter adds another layer of tension. As he relentlessly investigates crime scenes, questioning whether each case is murder or merely an accident, he has earned the nickname “Kingfisher expert” for his relentless pursuit of the truth behind the legendary sniper Kingfisher. His investigation gradually brings him closer to uncovering the true identity of the person he loves most—his own wife.

Detective Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) also springs into action after learning that Kingfisher has resurfaced. While reassuring his best friend Tae Sung, “I’ll protect your kind wife and adorable Yul,” he simultaneously vows, “Welcome back, Kingfisher,” as he relentlessly pursues the elusive sniper. Unaware that the criminal he is hunting is actually someone he has sworn to protect, Dong Jin closes in on Kingfisher, foreshadowing the tangled fate that awaits them.

The teaser ends by introducing a series of criminals Yu Bo Na has set her sights on. As her daughter Kwon Yul (Hwang Bom Yi) innocently asks, “Mom, what do you do for work?” Yu Bo Na quietly replies, “Something the world needs.”

Watch the teaser below:

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

And watch Jung Jun Won in “Escape” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)