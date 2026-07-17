Park Se Young And Sung I Eon's Unexpected Reunion Is Filled With Lingering Feelings In “Family Register”

MBC’s drama “Family Register” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

Spoilers

Episode 10 of “Family Register” will feature the long-awaited reunion between Na Jin Yi (Park Se Young) and Lim Ji Hoo (Sung I Eon) at an art exhibition.

Previously, Ji Hoo was seen treating Jin Yi coldly while being unable to take his eyes off her, hinting at the complicated emotions he still harbors.

In the newly released stills, the two stand in front of a painting at the exhibition. Jin Yi looks at Ji Hoo in surprise after unexpectedly running into him, while Ji Hoo, who had previously kept his distance, appears noticeably warmer than before.

Although Ji Hoo seems to be looking at the painting on the wall, all of his attention is focused on Jin Yi standing beside him, creating a subtle sense of nervousness and romantic tension.

However, another still takes a dramatic turn. Ji Hoo, who rarely shows his emotions, is throwing a punch at someone in the middle of the street, raising questions about what could have happened.

Episode 10 of “Family Register” airs on July 17 at 7:05 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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