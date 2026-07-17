3 Reasons To Watch Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, And Ong Seong Wu's New Horror-Romance Drama “Spooky In Love”

The upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has revealed three key reasons to tune in ahead of its premiere!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a hotel heiress who can see ghosts, and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the production team has shared three key points to look forward to:

1. A Fresh Occult Romance Led by a Stellar Cast

Based on the beloved 2011 horror-romance film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” expands the original story into a drama with new characters, richer relationships, and a larger-scale narrative. Alongside the romance between a woman who sees ghosts and the man who falls in love with her, the series adds intriguing twists, including the fact that anyone whose hand she touches will begin to see ghosts as well.

Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu headline the drama and are joined by a talented supporting cast that promises to bring even more depth to the story.

2. A Romance Filled With Heart-Fluttering and Suspense

Cheon Yeo Ri not only sees ghosts herself but also causes anyone she touches to see them. After years of isolating herself because of her unusual ability, her lonely life begins to change when prosecutor Ma Gang Wook and her longtime friend Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) enter her world.

Although Gang Wook is forced to confront the ghosts he fears most after meeting Yeo Ri, he remains by her side and gradually forms a special bond with her. Meanwhile, the two-faced Kang Min Hwan will stop at nothing to win Yeo Ri’s heart, setting the stage for an intriguing love triangle.

3. Solving Cold Cases With the Help of Ghosts

Another highlight is Yeo Ri and Gang Wook’s unique partnership as they uncover hidden truths and help restless spirits find peace. While Yeo Ri gathers clues and testimony directly from deceased victims, Gang Wook follows those leads to collect evidence and bring criminals to justice, combining supernatural abilities with the power of the law.

The drama will also introduce a variety of spirits, each carrying their own heartbreaking story—from murders driven by jealousy to tragic accidents—as Yeo Ri and Gang Wook work to uncover why they remain unable to move on.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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