'Agent Kim Reactivated' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has set a new personal ratings record!

On July 17, the hit action drama kicked off the final two weeks of its run by achieving its highest viewership ratings yet for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays).

According to Nielsen Korea, the seventh episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” scored an average nationwide rating of 21.9 percent, continuing its reign as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday.

Congratulations to the drama’s cast and crew!

Watch “Agent Kim Reactivated” star So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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