Watch: Yang Se Jong Insists On Giving Park Eun Bin His Unwanted Help In 'Spooky In Love' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has shared a new sneak peek of its first episode!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere begins with a furious Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) getting into her car, seemingly to chase the culprit behind a hit-and-run. But before she can take off, she is interrupted by Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), who suddenly climbs into the passenger seat and says, “Step on it. Hurry.”

As a bewildered Cheon Yeo Ri asks who he is and why he’s getting into a stranger’s car uninvited, Ma Gang Wook hurriedly cuts her off to say, “You were just the victim of a hit-and-run. I’ll help you, so don’t worry.”

Then, as the two get a better look at one another, they unexpectedly recognize each other, suggesting that they’ve already met before. Surprised, Ma Gang Wook asks, “What is this? Why is it you here again?” Cheon Yeo Ri responds in disbelief, “You’re the one who got in! This is trespassing!”

Despite Cheon Yeo Ri’s reluctance, Ma Gang Wook continues to insist on helping her, leading her to refuse by declaring, “I’ll handle it on my own, so hurry and get out of my car.” When she goes on to tell him to chase the bad guys down in his own car, Ma Gang Wook impatiently exclaims that he can’t because it would be drunk driving. He then whips out his ID badge to prove to her that he’s a prosecutor and that she can trust him.

At the end of the clip, as Ma Gang Wook urges her to start her car, he gets confused when Cheon Yeo Ri mentions hearing someone say something—as there’s no one in the car except for the two of them.

Check out the new preview below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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