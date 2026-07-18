Namkoong Min Faces Off Against The Police In 'The Husband'

Get ready for a thrilling action sequence on the next episode of “The Husband’!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) blindsided kidnapper Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) by unexpectedly appearing on his monitor screen. The unanticipated moment signaled that Kang Tae Joo was ready to launch a counterattack and turn the tables on Noh Man Hee, who had previously always had the upper hand.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode, Kang Tae Joo goes on the run once again as he attempts to evade the police. With the police in hot pursuit, Kang Tae Joo races across sand and jumps over high structures in a desperate attempt to escape. However, he ultimately finds himself in a tense standoff against a large group of police officers.

The seemingly cornered Kang Tae Joo then fires a warning shot into the air, piquing curiosity as to how this suspenseful situation will play out.

To find out whether Kang Tae Joo will manage to avoid being captured, catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in his drama “The Veil” on Viki below:

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