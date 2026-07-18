Ji Sung Tries To Dance His Way To Winning His Election In 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has shared a new glimpse of Ji Sung’s passionate election campaign!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang confirmed that his apartment complex had a hidden 17.8 billion won (approximately $12 million) reserve fund for long-term repairs. He then entered into a fake marriage contract with Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) and formed a fake family with his squad in order to prepare for the resident council election.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Park Hae Kang goes all out in his efforts to be elected building representative. In a desperate attempt to win the votes of his neighbors, Park Hae Kang and his crew sport matching bright pink campaign jackets as they perform a dance routine together in the middle of the apartment complex.

The drama’s production team commented, “During filming, Ji Sung turned the set into a sea of laughter by shouting ‘I’m Park Hae Kang, Candidate No. 3’ in a booming voice and unleashing his overflowing energy. Kim Won Hae, Jung Soon Won, Hwang Hee, and Kim Kyu Won also caught the eye with their synchronized dancing and witty ad-libs.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on July 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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