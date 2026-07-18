Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Unexpectedly Make A Perfect Duo In 'Spooky In Love'

Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong will form an unexpected partnership in tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin will star as Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who gained the ability to see and hear ghosts after surviving a near-death experience in the past. Advised by a shaman that she must resolve the grudges of ghosts in order to safely stay alive, Cheon Yeo Ri lives her life granting the unfulfilled wishes of the restless spirits who come to find her.

One day, Cheon Yeo Ri seeks out a crime scene mentioned by a ghost that visits her every night. There, she runs into prosecutor Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong), who is in the midst of chasing suspicious men, and unexpectedly forges a partnership with him.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama show Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook chasing armed robbers and getting into a physical altercation with them. Despite having had no prior contact, the two make an unexpectedly strong team, spontaneously coordinating their actions on the spot as they face off against a common enemy.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the first episode here!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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