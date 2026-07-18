Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah's Emotion Transfer Glitches At Worst Possible Moment On 'Love In Sync'

Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah’s emotion transfer will malfunction during a crucial moment on the next episode of “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) came to Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah)’s rescue in the nick of time. Just when she was about to sign a contract with a shady agency, Cha Eun Hwan stormed in and stopped her, declaring that he would be her manager from now on.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An wind up panicked due to an an unexpected incident involving their emotion-transfer phenomenon.

Because Yoo Ji An desperately needs Cha Eun Hwan’s help to give a realistic acting performance, she urgently looks his way. However, Cha Eun Hwan was just as unprepared for this sudden glitch, leading him to freeze up.

“Yoo Ji An, who was fully engrossed in filming, finds herself in the disconcerting situation of not being able to feel Cha Eun Hwan’s emotions,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please enjoy watching how [Yoo Ji An], who dreams of a comeback, will overcome this crisis.”

The next episode of “Love in Sync” will air on July 18 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)