Namkoong Min Points A Gun At A Mysterious Lee Sang Hee In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared a new glimpse of a tense confrontation between Namkoong Min and Lee Sang Hee!

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) escaped police custody and joined forces with Lee Soo Hyung (Park Byung Eun). The episode ended on an unexpected cliffhanger, with Kang Tae Joo suddenly appearing on Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung)’s monitor screen.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming next episode, Kang Tae Joo faces off against the mysterious Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee), a figure still veiled in mystery. After lying in wait, Kang Tae Joo reveals himself the moment that Kim Kyung Ae steps inside her home, and he angrily confronts her while pointing a gun in her face.

Although Kim Kyung Ae appears frightened by Kang Tae Joo’s unexpected behavior, she also exudes an inscrutable aura that leaves him flustered. It remains to be seen who Kim Kyung Ae is and why Kang Tae Joo immediately aims a gun at her as soon as they meet.

To find out what happens between Kang Tae Joo and Kim Kyung Ae, catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in his drama “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Sang Hee in “Love Scout” below:

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