ILLIT's 'It's Me' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ILLIT has set a new personal record with the music video for their latest hit!

According to BELIFT LAB, on July 18 at approximately 3:14 p.m. KST, ILLIT’s music video for their recent title track “It’s Me” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to do so following their debut track “Magnetic.”

ILLIT originally released “It’s Me” on April 30 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took about 78 days, 21 hours, and 14 minutes to reach the milestone.

“It’s Me” is now ILLIT’s fastest music video to hit the 100 million mark, breaking their previous record of 86 days, 17 hours, and 30 minutes set by “Magnetic” two years ago.

Congratulations to ILLIT!

Watch the quirky music video for “It’s Me” again below: