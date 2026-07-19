'Agent Kim Reactivated' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Spooky In Love' Premieres

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is racing towards its finish on a new all-time high!

On July 18, the hit drama once again soared to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 23.1 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Spooky in Love” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent for its first episode, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” maintained its average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent for its third episode, while KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” scored a nationwide average of 5.0 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” earned an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent ahead of its series finale.

Watch “Agent Kim Reactivated” star So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch “Spooky in Love” star Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” below:

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