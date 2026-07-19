Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Face An Unexpected Crisis In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun are in for an unwelcome surprise on the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the TF team, led by Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon, unveils their Home AI project to overseas buyers for the first time. As the project was prepared under strict secrecy, the air is full of tension as the team reaches the moment they’ve been working towards all this time. Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon, who are in charge of the presentation, also appear more serious than ever.

However, things take a turn for the worse when their otherwise smooth presentation faces an unexpected interruption. Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon are visibly caught off guard by the situation that is suddenly unfolding around them, and the rest of the task force is similarly unable to hide how nervous and startled they are by this turn of events.

To find out what happens at the presentation—and whether this crisis was orchestrated by someone with a hidden agenda—catch the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on July 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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