Ong Seong Wu Gets Between Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” has shared a sneak peek of Ong Seong Wu’s first appearance in the drama!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) repeatedly crossed paths, running into each other deep in the mountains, on the road, and even at her hotel. At the end of the episode, Ma Gang Wook shocked Cheon Yeo Ri by showing up at her hotel just to meet her.

In the upcoming second episode of the drama, Cheon Yeo Ri’s longtime friend Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) will enter the picture. Newly released stills from the episode capture the three characters meeting on Jeju Island in what marks an ominous first encounter between Ma Gang Wook and Kang Min Hwan.

First, Cheon Yeo Ri looks startled when Ma Gang Wook suddenly appears next to her on an escalator while clutching his suitcase.

Kang Min Hwan then steps between the two of them, leading to a gradual shift in atmosphere. Although he wears a polite expression while interacting with Ma Gang Wook, there is something slightly unsettling about the look in Kang Min Hwan’s eyes, piquing curiosity about what the chaebol heir is really thinking.

To find out how the trio winds up crossing paths on Jeju Island, catch the second episode of “Spooky in Love” on July 19 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

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