Ji Sung Takes Down Yakuza Members With Ease In 'The Apartment Job'

Get ready for a flashback to Ji Sung’s past on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the third episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang emerged a hero within his apartment complex after resolving its package delivery crisis—only to nearly lose his election anyway when he was framed for assaulting a fellow resident. However, when it came to light that Park Hae Kang had actually been trying to rescue a security guard who was being assaulted, he returned to his neighbors’ good graces and was ultimately elected building representative.

The opening scene of the drama’s upcoming fourth episode will reveal a glimpse of Park Hae Kang’s past as the head of the gambling den HK Trading and Investment. While greeting a Japanese VIP in the gambling den, Park Hae Kang is suddenly ambushed by Japanese yakuza members who rush at him with menacing weapons in hand.

But despite being unarmed, Park Hae Kang manages to take down the charging yakuza members with ease. After quickly wrapping up the fight, he returns to shaking the VIP’s hand with a smile.

“The bare-knuckle fight scene that opens Episode 4 is an intense and thrilling action sequence in which Ji Sung truly gave his all,” said the drama’s production team. “Through the stark contrast between the Hae Kang who delivered laughs with his humorous election campaign and his sudden transformation into a former mob boss, you’ll be able to see the strength and hidden past of the character Park Hae Kang. Please look forward to it.”

The fourth episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on July 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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