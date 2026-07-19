Kang Min Ah Faces The Wrath Of Kim Myung Soo's Sister On 'Love In Sync'

Kim Myung Soo’s sister will lash out at Kang Min Ah on the next episode of “Love in Sync.”

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) officially signed a contract to become Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah)’s manager. He then asked Yoo Ji An to keep it a secret from his family, knowing that his older sister Cha Song Hwan (Cha Min Ji) harbored deep-seated resentment towards Yoo Ji An. After Cha Eun Hwan confided in Yoo Ji An about his family’s tragic past, she gave him a comforting hug, which led to them sharing a kiss.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the three characters meet at the hospital following an unexpected accident. Cha Song Hwan, who had been anxiously waiting for her brother while worrying about her daughter, is unable to hide the way her expression hardens when she sees him show up with Yoo Ji An.

When the furious Cha Song Hwan unleashes a barrage of harsh, angry words directed at Yoo Ji An, the actress is left speechless at the sudden attack. Although Cha Eun Hwan hurriedly tries to stop his sister, the emotions that have built up over time make the rift between the two women hard to mend.

Yoo Ji An, who wants to know why Cha Song Hwan hates her so much, later visits Cha Eun Hwan’s home and is shocked to see a familiar face in a family photo. Cha Eun Hwan hastily attempts to hide the photo, but the damage is already done.

“Cha Eun Hwan, whose sister Cha Song Hwan fiercely opposes [his relationship], struggles even more as his feelings for Yoo Ji An continue to grow,” said the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on whether [Cha Eun Hwan] will be able to protect their love despite the obstacles that reality has placed in his way.”

The next episode of “Love in Sync” will air on July 19 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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