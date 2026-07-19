Watch: I.O.I Snags 5th Win For 'Suddenly' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Sunmi, CHOONGJU JI-C, And More

I.O.I has won a fifth music show trophy for their long-running hit “Suddenly”!

On the July 19 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” I.O.I ultimately took the win with a total of 4,856 points.

Congratulations to I.O.I! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, Sunmi, TXT’s Yeonjun, RESCENE, CHOONGJU JI-C (Ji Suk Jin and Ji Ye Eun), GIRLSET, CLASS:y, idntt, Dreamcatcher’s UAU, BTOB’s HUTA (Minhyuk), AHOF, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, Golden Child’s Y, TRENDZ, DAILY:DIRECTION, Jang Haneum, VAYONN, Juniel, UDTT, and Lee YeJi.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

CHOONGJU JI-C – “AQUA”

GIRLSET – “CHAT”

CLASS:y – “Tear drop”

idntt – “Kids Return”

Dreamcatcher’s UAU – “GENE”

BTOB’s HUTA (Minhyuk) – “Icy & Spicy”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

Golden Child’s Y – “BLUE MOON”

TRENDZ – “On My Knees”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love?”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

Juniel – “Summer Scene”

UDTT – “VIPER”

Lee YeJi – “I hate it”