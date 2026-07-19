BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Teaser For 'Less Than A LOVER'

Get ready for an exciting new release from BLACKPINK’s Jennie!

On July 20 at midnight KST, Jennie unveiled a teaser for her upcoming single “Less than a LOVER,” the new song she has been teasing during her recent solo festival performances.

The cinematic new image reveals that fans can look forward to something “directed by Jennie,” “written by Jennie,” and with “music by Jennie.”

Check out Jennie’s first teaser for “Less than a LOVER” below!