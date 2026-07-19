DAY6's Young K Announces Dates And Cities For Solo Tour 'YOUNGEST'

DAY6’s Young K is going on tour!

On July 20 at midnight KST, Young K officially announced his plans for his upcoming solo tour “YOUNGEST.”

After kicking things off with three nights of concerts at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena from August 14 to 16, Young K will head abroad to perform in Bangkok on October 10 and Taipei on November 29.

Young K’s tour will then continue into 2027, when he will perform in Hong Kong on January 15, Singapore on January 23, Manila on February 20, and Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Check out the venues for Young K’s upcoming tour below!

Young K is also currently preparing to make a comeback with his second full-length album “YOUNGEST” on July 27. Check out his latest teasers here!

Watch Young K on the survival show “Girls on Fire” on Viki below:

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