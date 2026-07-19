tripleS's Xinyu To Halt All Activities For One Month Due To Health

tripleS’s Xinyu will be taking a one-month hiatus due to health concerns.

On July 19, MODHAUS announced, “Starting tomorrow, Xinyu will not be participating in scheduled activities for approximately one month and will be focusing on rest and recovery.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is MODHAUS.

We truly appreciate you for the warm love and support you always show to tripleS [member] Xinyu.

Prioritizing the health of our artist, we have decided that Xinyu will be taking some time to rest.

Starting tomorrow, Xinyu will not be participating in scheduled activities for approximately one month and will be focusing on rest and recovery.

This decision has been made to allow Xinyu to fully recuperate and return to fans in an even brighter and healthier state.

We apologize for delivering this unexpected news and for any worry it may cause. We will provide Xinyu with all the support necessary for a stable recovery.

We will continue to monitor our artist’s health with great care and do our utmost to ensure she can meet fans in the best possible condition.

We ask for your warm encouragement and kind understanding.

Thank you.