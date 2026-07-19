Watch: BTS Performs At 1st-Ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show

BTS lit up the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show like “Dynamite”!

On July 19 local time, BTS co-headlined the first-ever World Cup halftime show alongside Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Madonna at MetLife Stadium.

Not long after Madonna opened the show at the final match of this year’s World Cup, BTS took the stage to perform their 2020 smash hit “Dynamite.”

Check out a video of their performance below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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