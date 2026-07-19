'Agent Kim Reactivated' And 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Agent Kim Reactivated” and “See You at Work Tomorrow!” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Agent Kim Reactivated” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its cast swept the top two spots—and claimed four of the top six spots—on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. So Ji Sub remained No. 1, followed by Seo Su Min at No. 2, Yoon Kyung Ho at No. 5, and Choi Dae Hoon at No. 6.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, which jumped to No. 2 on the drama list. Leads Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun also rose to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson” climbed back up to No. 3 on the drama list this week.

Netflix’s new series “The East Palace” shot to No. 4 on the drama list, and star Nam Joo Hyuk entered the actor list at No. 7.

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” debuted at No. 9 on this week’s drama list, with star Ji Sung also entering the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, ENA’s new rom-com “Dream to You” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list, while leads Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Hwang In Youp entered the actor list at No. 8 and No. 10 respectively.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” Netflix “The East Palace” Netflix “Notes from the Last Row” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” KBS2 “The Husband” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” JTBC “The Apartment Job” ENA “Dream to You”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

So Ji Sub (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Seo Su Min (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Park Ji Hyun (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Yoon Kyung Ho (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Choi Dae Hoon (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Nam Joo Hyuk (“The East Palace”) Hyeri (“Dream to You”) Ji Sung (“The Apartment Job”) Hwang In Youp (“Dream to You”)

Start watching “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below!

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