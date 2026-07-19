PSY's 'Gangnam Style' Becomes 1st MV By Asian Artist To Hit 6 Billion Views

PSY has once again made YouTube history with his iconic hit “Gangnam Style”!

On July 17, PSY’s legendary music video for his 2012 smash hit “Gangnam Style” surpassed 6 billion views on YouTube, making it the first music video by an Asian artist ever to reach the milestone—and only the fifth overall.

PSY originally released the music video for “Gangnam Style” on July 15, 2012, meaning that it took just over 14 years to hit the 6 billion mark.

Back when it was first released in 2012, “Gangnam Style” became the first music video in YouTube history ever to reach 1 billion views.

Congratulations to PSY on another YouTube record!

Watch the historic music video for “Gangnam Style” again below:

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