Watch: DAWN Reveals His Art-Filled Home In 'I Live Alone' Preview

DAWN will be sharing a peek inside his home and everyday life on MBC’s “I Live Alone”!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “Home Alone,” DAWN introduces himself and shares that he has been living on his own for the past four years.

The singer then shows off his two-story house and some of the many works of art displayed inside. “Right now, my house is pretty much a museum, to be honest,” DAWN says with a laugh.

DAWN also introduces his “soulmate”: his seven-year-old dog Haetnim. As the two of them enjoy a relaxing moment on the stairs leading up to his home, DAWN reveals that his nickname used to be “sloth” because he likes to take his time and live slowly.

“I try not to dwell too much on the bad,” he says, adding, “The saying I like most is ‘No news is good news.’”

DAWN’s episode of “I Live Alone” will air on July 24 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “I Live Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch a trailer for DAWN’s upcoming variety show “ALL or NOTHING” below:

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