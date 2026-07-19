'Spooky In Love' And 'The Apartment Job' Both Rise To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both tvN’s “Spooky in Love” and JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” are on the rise!

On July 19, “Spooky in Love” enjoyed a substantial increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent, marking a significant jump from its premiere rating of 3.0 percent from the night before.

“The Apartment Job” also climbed to its highest ratings yet with its fourth episode, which scored a nationwide average of 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” ended on an average nationwide rating of 15.3 percent for its series finale, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday.

Watch “Spooky in Love” star Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch “The Apartment Job” star Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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