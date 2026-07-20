Watch: Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, And Lee Yeon Embark On A Suspicious Family Trip In “The Journey To Gyeongju” Teaser

Upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled its first teaser!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The teaser begins by introducing the family at the center of the story, with mother Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) wearing a solemn expression, followed by her three daughters—Jang Joo (Kong Hyo Jin), Young Ju (Park So Dam), and Dong Ju (Lee Yeon)—as they move an unidentified, heavy object.

Built around the premise of “I kidnapped the murderer who killed my daughter,” the teaser continues with scenes of a yellow van endlessly driving down a fog-covered road, an awkward family photo of the four dressed in matching outfits, the suspicious behavior of the four women chasing in a rice field in broad daylight, and a mysterious presence hidden inside a black plastic bag.

The intrigue is further amplified by the taglines, “The trip is an alibi, the purpose is revenge,” and “A killer family trip, planned exactly as intended, begins,” hinting at the dark secret behind their journey.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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