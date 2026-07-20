Mu Jin Seong, Kim Nam Hee, Ha Yul Ri, And More Are Kong Hyo Jin's Devoted Aides Who Boast Seamless Teamwork In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

In the drama, the Sales Team 3 of Durumi Electronics is a specialized “client” cleanup crew that leads a thorough double life behind the masks of ordinary office workers. With each member possessing their own area of expertise—genius hacker Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Seong), weapons specialist Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee), poisoning expert Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri), medical malpractice specialist Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho), and administrative assistant Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee)—they carry out exhilarating operations to privately punish heinous criminals who skillfully evade the law, thereby resolving the grievances of victims.

Ahead of the premiere, the main cast of Sales Team 3, who boast flawless teamwork, drew attention by personally revealing their characters’ strengths and key points to watch.

First, Mu Jin Seong introduced his character Ki Young Do as “a person full of respect who always provides close backup for his senior, Kingfisher Yu Bo Na” and highlighted his cool-headedness as his primary charms. He expressed confidence, saying, “You will find the show even more enjoyable if you focus on the ‘client meeting’ process, the human emotions revealed within those moments, and the teamwork of Sales Team 3.”

The synergy between Kim Nam Hee and Ha Yul Ri, who will add vitality to the drama with their bickering, antagonistic chemistry, is another key point to watch. Kim Nam Hee hinted, “Bong Tae Min is an ‘otaku’ who lives shut away in a room, but he silently does his part. He has a deep friendship with Bo Na, and through Hyun Nam, his stagnant life begins to change.”

In response, Ha Yul Ri, who plays the poisoning expert Oh Hyun Nam, said, “She has a chic and decisive personality. She assists with the meetings using her lethal skills, so please look forward to her intriguing relationship with Manager Tae Min.”

Heo Jae Ho, who plays Go Young Gap, stated, “He is a person who seeks to uphold social justice based on the single conviction of punishing evil. While he is usually a goofy mood-maker, his charm lies in the way his gaze and focus suddenly shift during a mission.”

Kim Ga Hee, who plays the paperwork master Yang Ye Sol, said, “She is a clever character who even writes the scenarios for important meetings. Please keep an eye on how she maintains balance and acts as a lubricant among the highly individualistic team members with her unique kindness.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Mu Jin Seong in “Strangers Again”:

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And watch Kim Nam Hee in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

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