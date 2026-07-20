Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Struggle Through An Emotional Fallout In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Si Woo and Ji Yoon’s desire to look out for each other led to misunderstandings, causing a rift in their relationship. Ji Yoon exploded with emotions she had been holding back, saying, “Why do I have to deal with your past, too?” Si Woo apologized, but the two ultimately turned away from each other without being able to hold on.

The newly released stills show Ji Yoon walking ahead alone while Si Woo silently follows behind. Although they are walking together, the sight of the two, no longer side by side as they once were, suggests an emotional distance between them that is not easily bridged.

More stills reveal Ji Yoon’s complicated emotions after returning home. She gazes at the doll Si Woo gave her, carefully placing it next to a baseball, and appears lost in thought, unable to easily reply even after receiving his text message. Although her feelings for Si Woo remain unchanged, Ji Yoon’s struggle to approach him adds to the poignancy of the moment.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on July 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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