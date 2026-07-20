Watch: Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Min Ho, And Park Hae Il Embark On A Search For The Truth In New Film “Assassins” Teaser

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

The teaser opens with the National Liberation Day ceremony, where the eyes of the entire nation are fixed on the event. The deafening silence is broken by a single gunshot, followed by a horrific aftermath as the scene descends into chaos in an instant.

The teaser then shifts its focus to the three men drawn into the search for the truth: detective Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin), who relentlessly pursues the mystery hidden behind the incident; journalist Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il), who strives to uncover the truth despite intense external pressure; and rookie journalist Young Il (Lee Min Ho), who, after witnessing the event firsthand, plunges into the center of growing suspicion. Their intertwined paths herald a gripping pursuit of the truth as they begin their search from their respective positions.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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